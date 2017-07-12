Shia LaBeouf captured on cam cussing, swearing in drunken meltdown

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Actor Shia LaBeouf’s drunken meltdown in Savannah, Georgia on July 8 was caught on a deputy’s body camera.

LeBeouf is seen cursing and swearing at officers on the tape and at one point claiming, “I got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid (expletive).”

The actor was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, but released after posting a $7,000 bond, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

LaBeouf’s drunken tantrum started after he asked someone for a cigarette and the person refused, officials said.

Deputies said he became disorderly, “using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present,” according to The Associated Press. He then tried to avoid arrest by running into a nearby hotel.

Viewer discretion is suggested when viewing the video because of the graphic nature of the language.

This isn’t LaBeouf’s first run-in with the law. He’s been arrested on several other occasions.

He’s in Savannah filming a new movie.