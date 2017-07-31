Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 31, 2017

Sheryl Crow: ‘Dude. I’m Still Alive’ song responds to tweet, politics

Comments
Singer, songwriter Sheryl Crow performs during the 2017 Outlaw Festival at Joe Louis Arena on July 8, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. 
Scott Legato/Getty Images
Singer, songwriter Sheryl Crow performs during the 2017 Outlaw Festival at Joe Louis Arena on July 8, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. 

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Grammy Award-winning singer Sheryl Crow is very much alive and kicking, and out with a new political song in response to a tweet she was tagged in that had her in an early grave.

>> Read more trending news

It all started when sometime-Crow collaborator Kid Rock announced he was thinking of running for Senate in Michigan where he lives. A social media debate sprang up around the musician’s announcement, with one Twitter user saying he wasn’t sure Kid rock. also known as Robert James Ritchie, should run. 

“Oh man, Sheryl Crow must be rolling in her grave right now,” the user tweeted.

Crow responded with a tweet that said, “Dude. I’m still alive.”

She released the new song on Twitter Friday.

>> Related: Kid Rock faces trial over Waffle House brawl

“’Rolling in my grave’ inspired me to write a song, ‘Dude, I’m Still Alive,’” Crow tweeted, along with the live, studio version of the song.

“If Kid Rock runs for Senate, I wouldn’t be surprised. But not over my dead body, cause dude, I’m still alive,” Crow sings.

In the song, she also makes reference to Trump administration officials, like former Chief of Staff Reince Preibus, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Crow and Kid Rock have worked together on several songs over the years, including “Pictures” in 2001 and “Collide” in 2010, and have toured together.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation