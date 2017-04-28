Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: April 29, 2017

Shannen Doherty announces she's in remission

Comments

Related

Actress Shannen Doherty shaves head amidst cancer battle, shares on social media

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actress Shannen Doherty has chosen to share her grueling battle with breast cancer with the public, through images and thoughts captured on Instagram. Doherty shared good news with fans on Friday: she's in remission.

>> Read more trending news

In 2015, a lawsuit revealed that the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress had breast cancer. The lawsuit was filed against Doherty's business manager for letting her health insurance lapse. According to documents TMZ obtained, Doherty’s doctors believed her cancer began in 2014 and spread while she was without health insurance. In March 2015, she received the cancer diagnosis. Doherty began treatment, which she documented on Instagram throughout 2016.

In Doherty's latest post, she says that while remission is overwhelmingly good news and her heart is lighter, the waiting begins. Doherty says the next five years will be crucial, as recurrences are common. She says while she has many medical decisions to make, for now, she's just going to breathe.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation