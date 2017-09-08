By Hunter Kelly, Rare.us

Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry will be remembered with a public celebration of life Thursday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. CT at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The duo, which also includes Eddie Montgomery, became members of the Opry in 2009, which was one of their proudest career achievements.

A livestream of the service can be viewed at Opry.com/Troy-Gentry for those who can’t attend the service in person. A private family burial will follow.

Instead of flowers, Troy’s family has requested donations be made in his memory to the T.J. Martell Foundation or the American Red Cross to help with hurricane relief.

A portion of Gentry’s obituary, which is on the Opry website, is below.

“Gentry supported numerous charitable organizations including Make A Wish Foundation and T.J. Martell Foundation as well as military-related charities such as The USO. He was an active supporter of breast cancer awareness and research. Montgomery Gentry was honored with the Academy of Country Music’s Humanitarian Award in 2009.

“Known for his wide smile, Gentry was personally driven by faith, family and living life to the fullest. He was happiest on the water with his family. He enjoyed both wake boarding and snow skiing. Gentry was also an active supporter of various athletic teams at his daughter Kaylee’s school.

“A follower of Christ, Gentry faithfully attended Brentwood Baptist Church in Brentwood, Tenn., when he was not on the road. One of his favorite bible verses was Deuteronomy 31:6, which says, ‘Be strong and courageous; don’t be terrified or afraid of them. For it is the Lord your God who goes with you; He will not leave you or forsake you.’”

Montgomery Gentry had just finished its newest album, set to be released in 2018 for their 20th anniversary.