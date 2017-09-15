By
Serena Williams is a new mother and still can’t believe it.
In an open letter posted on Reddit Tuesday, the tennis icon reflects on the role her own mother, Oracene Price, played in protecting her as she grew up in the public eye as she prepares to do the same for her own daughter.
Alexis Olympia made her debut on her mother’s Instagram story and in a YouTube video posted by Ohanian Sept. 12.
“You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter ) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body,” Williams wrote. “I don’t know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day.”
Williams thanks Price for being her role model and hopes to do the same for her daughter.
“Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges--ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had.”
