Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 06, 2017

Serena Williams shares adorable bath time, nap time photos of daughter Alexis Olympia

Comments
Serena Williams has been sharing photos of her daughter, Alexis Olympia, on Instagram.
Michael Dodge/Getty Images/Getty Images
Serena Williams has been sharing photos of her daughter, Alexis Olympia, on Instagram.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Serena Williams has been adding doses of cuteness on her followers’ Instagram feeds lately.

On Saturday, Williams took to Instagram to share an adorable daddy-daughter moment she captured while she and Reddit co-founder fiance Alexis Ohanian gave their baby girl Alexis Olympia a bath.

>> Read more trending news

“We love bath time,” she captioned the photo, which shows Ohanian cradling their daughter, who is wrapped up in a soft, green frog towel.

We love bath time

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

On Monday, Essence reported she shared a snap of mommy-daughter time as Alexis appeared to be yawning against her shoulder.

Earlier this week, the couple dressed up their daughter for Halloween in a cute Batman-themed costume. They shared a snap on baby Alexis’ own Instagram page. The image had the caption, “When you realize you’re the hero Gotham needs.”

When you realize you’re the hero Gotham needs.

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

The proud parents welcomed their baby girl back in September after Williams accidentally revealed she was pregnant on Snapchat earlier this year. They got engaged in December 2016 and plan to wed sometime soon.

Making moves.

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

In the meantime, Williams announced her much-anticipated return to tennis.

Her comeback will happen in January, as she heads to the Australian Open, the same event she beat sister Venus in while pregnant and took home first place.

”Serena will be back,” tournament director Craig Tiley said, according to Sports Illustrated, adding that the tennis star plans on playing in the competition.

The timing aligns with Williams’s pledged return, as she told Vanity Fair she was hoping to be back on the court in January 2018.

“I definitely plan on coming back. I’m not done yet,” she said in April at a TED 2017 conference in Vancouver. “If (Venus is) still playing, I know I can play. This is just a new part of my life. My baby’s going to be in the stands and hopefully cheering for me.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation