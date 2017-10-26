A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on
The proud parents welcomed their baby girl back in September after Williams accidentally revealed she was pregnant on Snapchat earlier this year. They got engaged in December 2016 and plan to wed sometime soon.
Her comeback will happen in January, as she heads to the Australian Open, the same event she beat sister Venus in while pregnant and took home first place.
”Serena will be back,” tournament director Craig Tiley said, according to Sports Illustrated, adding that the tennis star plans on playing in the competition.
The timing aligns with Williams’s pledged return, as she told Vanity Fair she was hoping to be back on the court in January 2018.
“I definitely plan on coming back. I’m not done yet,” she said in April at a TED 2017 conference in Vancouver. “If (Venus is) still playing, I know I can play. This is just a new part of my life. My baby’s going to be in the stands and hopefully cheering for me.”
