Serena Williams is back in action for a good cause.

Over the weekend, the tennis ace hit the court again for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia in September and getting married in November.

People reported that Williams and her sister, Venus Williams, played at “A Family Affair, Presented by Oath,” an event in Washington, D.C., to raise money for their Compton-based Yetunde Price Resource Center, which the Women’s Tennis Association says “assists individuals adversely affected by community violence to identify, access and utilize support services that already exist in the community.”

Williams’ new husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, was there cheering on his bride.

“For a great cause. Great community. #AFamilyAffair for the Yetunde Price Resource Center. Thanks to everyone who came out to support the fundraiser,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday.

The Williams siblings started the initiative in 2014 after their eldest sister, Yetunde Price, was killed in a drive-by shooting. The sisters also participated in a panel and opened up about how violence affected their family.

“Violence has affected our lives personally — we lost our sister, she was the oldest — to violence,” Serena said. “There’s a lot of times where people are in the communities and they don’t have a place or an area or somewhere they can go to put that energy – to get some of that negative energy out and be creative.”

While pregnant with Alexis, Williams kept herself in shape by regularly hitting tennis balls, even in her third trimester.

“Wimbledon got me like: Easy standing drills this morning. Go easy,” she wrote in July, just two months before giving birth.