Serena Williams marries Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans, reports say

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly/Getty Images For Entertainment W

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are reportedly married

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Serena Williams is officially a married woman, according to reports.

People reported that the tennis legend and her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, were married Thursday in New Orleans.

>> Read more trending news

Reports bubbled this week that the pair was getting married at the Contemporary Arts Center.

E! News reported that the nuptials came two years after Ohanian and Williams began dating. They welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in early September.

Related: Report: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian set to wed Thursday

On Wednesday, the pair and 100 guests reportedly attended a rehearsal dinner at Emeril Lagasse’s Meril restaurant. Eva Longoria and Colton Hayes were among those at the dinner, as was Williams’ mother, Oracene Price, and sister, Venus Williams.

Williams’ wedding gown was seen being brought into the city the same day.

“Entertainment Tonight” reported that Beyonce, Venus Williams, Kelly Rowland, Lala Anthony, Kim Kardashian and Ciara were among the famous wedding guests. According to an ET source, daughter Alexis Olympia was also in attendance.

Related: Serena Williams welcomes baby girl with fiance Alexis Ohanian

Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams’ tennis coach, offered the couple congratulations in an Instagram post earlier Thursday.

@serenawilliams I send you all my positive feelings for that very special day. I wish you a very happy wedding, a fantastic party and a full life of happiness with @alexisohanian A post shared by PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@patrickmouratoglou) on Nov 16, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

“I send you all my positive feelings for that very special day. I wish you a very happy wedding, a fantastic party and a full life of happiness,” he captioned the post.