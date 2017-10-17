Selena to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on Nov. 3

What You Need To Know: Selena Quintanilla

By Nancy Flores, Austin American-Statesman

On the heels of a popular Google Doodle this week honoring Selena Quintanilla Pérez, the pop culture icon will now posthumously receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 3.

>> Read more trending news

“Before there was JLo, Shakira or Beyoncé, there was a transformative female artist called Selena,” said Otto Padron, president of Meruelo Media and sponsor of the tribute, in a statement. “Selena is one of the most influential music icons of the 20th century. Her music, style and smile are timeless, and now her star will grace (Hollywood, California) forever.”

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce last summer selected to honor Selena in its recording category, along with other performers including John Legend, Clarence Avant, Ice Cube, a posthumous honor for Jerry Goldsmith, Hall & Oates, *NSYNC and New Edition.

On Selena’s Facebook fan page, music lovers expressed a similar sentiment that the honor was long overdue.

“A dream come true,” wrote fan Hadeer Sinawe. “She deserved this even before her death.”

Texas native Eva Longoria will join Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to proclaim Nov. 3 as official “Selena” Day in Los Angeles.

On March 31, 1995, Selena’s former fan club president Yolanda Saldivar fatally shot Selena at a Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi. But for many fans of the Tejano superstar, who was on the brink of crossing over to the English-language music market, Selena’s legacy lives on.

In honor of her Walk of Fame addition, check out our playlist of Selena songs: