Posted: October 30, 2017

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd reportedly split after Gomez spotted with Justin Bieber

Singers Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have split.
Singers Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have split.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have reportedly broken up after 10 months of dating.

People, citing multiple unnamed sources, reported that distance was a factor for Gomez and The Weeknd, whose birth name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” an insider said. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

“It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch,” the source said.

Over the weekend, Gomez was seen getting breakfast with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. The two were also photographed going to church, but they are not back together. E! News reported that multiple sources said the two are just friends. Another source told the outlet Bieber wasn’t a cause of the split.

Bieber and Gomez dated from 2011 to 2014.

