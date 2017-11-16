Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber photographed kissing at hockey game

Selena Gomez was photographed kissing rumored on-again boyfriend Justin Bieber at one of his weekly hockey games.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If a paparazzi photo is any indication, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are together again.

TMZ reported that the on-again-off-again couple are very much back on after Gomez was photographed kissing Bieber during one of his weekly hockey games Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Gomez was previously with The Weeknd, but the two broke up after dating for 10 months. People reported in October that distance was a reason for the breakup.

Around the same time, Gomez was photographer going to church with Bieber and meeting him for breakfast. According to E! News, the two were just friends around late October.

This latest photo indicates otherwise.

Bieber and Gomez initially dated on and off from 2011-2014.