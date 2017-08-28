Selena Gomez Instagram hacked, nude Justin Bieber photos posted

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE, Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Selena Gomez's Instagram account was hacked in 2017 and nude photos of her ex, Justin Bieber (right), were posted before the account was briefly taken down.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A hacker got into singer and actress Selena Gomez’s Instagram account Monday, posting nude photos of the star and her former boyfriend, singer Justin Bieber.

Variety reported that Gomez’s account was quickly taken down after the posts were made. The publication confirmed that she was hacked.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Kirsten Stubbs, the digital Marketing Director at Gomez’s label, Interscope Records, tweeted that the record company took down the account “to ensure it's secure before relaunching.”

Her account has since been secured again and was restored within minutes after being hacked.

The nude photos were removed.

The photos posted of Bieber were the same ones that were published without Bieber’s permission in 2015, according to E! News. Bieber was on a vacation in Bora Bora with model Jayde Pierce at the time.

Bieber and Gomez were reported as an item in 2010. They confirmed their relationship in 2011, and have since been in an on-again, off-again relationship, but ended things for good in the last year, according to E! News.

Gomez’s representative has not commented on the incident.