Russell Simmons (left) is stepping down from his businesses after actress and screenwriter Jenny Lumet publicly accused him of a 1991 sexual assault.

Russell Simmons is stepping down from his empire of companies after an allegation of sexual assault.

Deadline reported that the entrepreneur is leaving his various businesses after being accused of sexual assault by Jenny Lumet, the daughter of director and screenwriter Sidney Lumet.

Lumet wrote in a guest column in The Hollywood Reporter that after years of trying to date her, Simmons forced her to have sex with him in 1991.

“There is so much guilt, and so much shame. There is an excruciating internal reckoning. As a woman of color, I cannot express how wrenching it is to write this about a successful man of color. Again, shame about who I was years ago, choices made years ago,” Lumet wrote in the column published Thursday. “In this very moment, I feel a pang to protect your daughters. I don’t think you are inclined to protect mine.”

Simmons, 60, is the co-founder of hip-hop record label Def Jam Recordings and creator of multiple fashion lines. He was also chairman and CEO of Rush Communications.

Simmons’s full statement is below: