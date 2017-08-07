J.K. Rowling rakes in $95 million, making her world’s top-paid author

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

J.K. Rowling attends the European premiere of "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them" at Odeon Leicester Square on November 15, 2016 in London, England.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is the world’s highest-paid writer, raking in $95 million in the past 12 months, according to Forbes annual list of the highest-paid authors.

Rowling made the top spot on the list for the first time in nearly a decade, knocking thriller author James Patterson into second with earnings of $87 million.

Rowling’s huge earnings were mostly the result of the success of the movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” which she wrote and co-produced, and the hit play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

Far below in earnings in the third spot, was children’s book writer Jeff Kinney, of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” success, with $21 million in earnings and Dan Brown of “The Da Vinci Code” fame in fourth with $20 million. Horror master Stephen King rounded out the top five.