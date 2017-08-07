Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 07, 2017

Rolling Stones’ Ron Wood feared worst when diagnosed with lung cancer

Comments
The Rolling Stones backstage before their concert in Havanna, Cuba on March 25, 2016. From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards.
Dave J Hogan
The Rolling Stones backstage before their concert in Havanna, Cuba on March 25, 2016. From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards.

By Douglas Barclay, Rare.us

LONDON, England —

The Rolling Stones’ Ron Wood revealed that he feared the worst after he was diagnosed with lung cancer three months ago.

>> Read more trending news

The 70-year-old guitarist said he thought it might be “time to say goodbye,” after a doctor performing routine tests told him that he “had this supernova burning away” on his left lung. The musician says he told the doctor to get it out of him.

Wood, a smoker for 50 years, told The Daily Mail on Sunday that he had decided not to have chemotherapy, even if it turned out the cancer was aggressive.

“I wasn’t going to lose my hair. This hair wasn’t going anywhere,” Wood said

>> Related: ‘Sex and the City’ actor reportedly considering run for NY governor

He thanked doctors in May for treating a small lesion on his lung and will undergo checks every three months.

Wood quit smoking last year after his twins were born.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation