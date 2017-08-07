Rolling Stones’ Ron Wood feared worst when diagnosed with lung cancer

Dave J Hogan

The Rolling Stones backstage before their concert in Havanna, Cuba on March 25, 2016. From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards.

By Douglas Barclay, Rare.us

The Rolling Stones’ Ron Wood revealed that he feared the worst after he was diagnosed with lung cancer three months ago.

>> Read more trending news

The 70-year-old guitarist said he thought it might be “time to say goodbye,” after a doctor performing routine tests told him that he “had this supernova burning away” on his left lung. The musician says he told the doctor to get it out of him.

Thank you for all your words of support today ~ I'm feeling great and ready to see you on the road next month 👍🎸🎸🎸https://t.co/qYMWrGpzpp — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) August 6, 2017

Wood, a smoker for 50 years, told The Daily Mail on Sunday that he had decided not to have chemotherapy, even if it turned out the cancer was aggressive.

“I wasn’t going to lose my hair. This hair wasn’t going anywhere,” Wood said

>> Related: ‘Sex and the City’ actor reportedly considering run for NY governor

He thanked doctors in May for treating a small lesion on his lung and will undergo checks every three months.

Wood quit smoking last year after his twins were born.