Ringo Starr turns 77, announces new album release

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr turned 77 on Friday.

Ringo Starr celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday, and the former Beatles drummer announced a reunion of sorts. Starr’s 19th solo album, “Give More Love” will be released on Sept. 15 and will include former bandmate Paul McCartney on two tracks, Reuters reported.

The 10-track album is Starr’s first since “Postcards from Paradise” in 2015.

In February, Starr said that he reteamed with McCartney in the studio, Rolling Stone reported, along with his brother-in-law, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh. That session resulted in the song, “We’re On the Road Again,” which also features Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather.

McCartney also will appear on “Show Me the Way,” Rolling Stone reported. That song is dedicated to Starr’s wife, Barbara Bach. Other artists appearing on the album include Peter Frampton, Richard Marx, Timothy B. Schmit, Benmont TenchDave Stewart and Don Was, Rolling Stone reported.

Starr said getting McCartney to collaborate on another album was not difficult.

“We’re still mates,” Starr told Reuters. “He’s out on the road, he’s got his own life. I’m out on the road a lot making records and he was in town so I called him and I said, ‘I’ve got this track for you to play on.’”

Starr told Reuters that McCartney was “the most melodic bass player in the world.”

During his public celebration Friday, Starr led a crowd in Hollywood in a “peace and love” chant and was joined on stage by Walsh and “Twin Peaks” director David Lynch.



