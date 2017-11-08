Now Playing
Posted: November 08, 2017

Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace to host 2018 Met Gala

Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala. The singer will co-host the 2018 gala with Anna Wintour, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com
Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala. The singer will co-host the 2018 gala with Anna Wintour, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The 2018 Met Gala will combine religion fashion and art and be hosted by three women well-known for their stylish looks.

Vogue reported that Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace will join Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour to host the event, officially called the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit.  

“(It is) designed to create a dialogue between fashion and the masterworks of religious art in the museum’s holdings,” according to the fashion publication.

“The Catholic imagination is rooted in and sustained by artistic practice, and fashion’s embrace of sacred images, objects, and customs continues the ever-evolving relationship between art and religion,” Met President and CEO Daniel H. Weiss said in a statement, according to The Wrap. “The Museum’s collection of religious art, in combination with the architecture of the medieval galleries and The Cloisters, provides the perfect context for these remarkable fashions.”

“Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” will be May 7.

