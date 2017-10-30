Marco Gasparutti/Via Flickr

Kevin Spacey Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, Harry Dreyfuss, is accusing actor Kevin Spacey of groping him during a rehearsal in 2008, adding another allegation to the mounting claims against the “House of Cards” actor.

The younger Dreyfuss said the incident happened while his father was rehearsing at Spacey’s London apartment for the play “Complicit” nine years ago when Dreyfuss was 18, according to BuzzFeed.

He said he didn’t tell his father about the encounter for several years.

Richard Dreyfuss voiced support for his son on Twitter, saying he’s “incredibly proud of him” for stepping forward.

I love my son @harrydreyfuss more than I could explain with all the words in the world. And I am so incredibly proud of him right now. https://t.co/iLOxTxPe4n — Richard Dreyfuss (@RichardDreyfuss) November 5, 2017

Spacey’s attorney Bryan Freedman told BuzzFeed that the actor “absolutely denies the allegations” made by Dreyfuss.

Netflix cut ties with Spacey on Friday after numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault have surfaced against the 58-year-old actor.

London police are reportedly investigating Spacey for a 2008 sexual assault.