Posted: November 06, 2017

Richard Dreyfuss’s son, Harry, accusing Kevin Spacey of groping him, too

By Rare.us

The son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, Harry Dreyfuss, is accusing actor Kevin Spacey of groping him during a rehearsal in 2008, adding another allegation to the mounting claims against the “House of Cards” actor.

The younger Dreyfuss said the incident happened while his father was rehearsing at Spacey’s London apartment for the play “Complicit” nine years ago when Dreyfuss was 18, according to BuzzFeed.

He said he didn’t tell his father about the encounter for several years.

Richard Dreyfuss voiced support for his son on Twitter, saying he’s “incredibly proud of him” for stepping forward. 

Spacey’s attorney Bryan Freedman told BuzzFeed that the actor “absolutely denies the allegations” made by Dreyfuss.

Netflix cut ties with Spacey on Friday after numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault have surfaced against the 58-year-old actor.

London police are reportedly investigating Spacey for a 2008 sexual assault.

