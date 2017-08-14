Fast Facts Ric Flair

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Two-time WWE hall of famer Ric Flair says alcohol is to blame for heart issues that ultimately led to a medically-induced coma.

Flair tells People that decades of “social” drinking nearly caused him to lose his life.

﻿>> Read more trending news﻿

Flair’s fiancee, Wendy Barlow, said she took the wrestler known as “Nature Boy” to the hospital Aug. 11 with “severe abdominal pain,” according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Reports said he was hospitalized for heart-related issues, but it was more severe than that.

People reported that Flair’s family members were told that the wrestler said he had a 20 percent odds of survival. When he underwent surgery, part of Flair’s bowel was removed and a pacemaker was inserted.

“I crashed in an airplane and broke my back, I’ve been hit by lightning,” Flair said. “But this is totally different. Anything I’ve been through before is nothing like this.”

“It scared the (expletive) out of me.”

Flair says he will never drink again. According to People, he needs a nurse to steady his hands when drinking water form a glass.

Although he’s at a convalescent center in Atlanta recovering, Flair said, “I’m not out of the woods yet.”

Years of pain from Flair’s career led to him treating his injuries with alcohol.

“I’ve never taken a pain pill in my life,” he said. “I’d just take a shower, flip my hair back and go to the best bar in town.”

Flair said he never drank while wrestling, but would frequent bars once he was done with work.

“I didn’t think I was an alcoholic, but obviously I was,” he said.