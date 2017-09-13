Report: ‘The Sopranos’ actor Frank Vincent dead at 78

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images/Getty Images

Frank Vincent with "The Sopranos" co-stars Michael Imperioli and Steven Schirripa in 2006.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Frank Vincent, known for his portrayal of Phil Leotardo in the HBO drama “The Sopranos,” has died, according to TMZ.

>> Read more trending news

The celebrity gossip site reported that Vincent died at age 78 after complications following open heart surgery. He reportedly had a heart attack last week, TMZ said.

A veteran actor, Vincent had roles in “Raging Bull,” “Do the Right Thing,” “Goodfellas” and a number of other films. He frequently worked with director Martin Scorsese.

Born Frank Vincent Gattuso Jr., the actor was born in North Adams, Massachusetts, and raised in Jersey City, New Jersey, according to his official website.