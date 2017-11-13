Report says Tom Sizemore violated 11-year-old girl on movie set

Angela Weiss/Getty Images/Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Tom Sizemore allegedly inappropriately touched an 11-year-old actor on a movie set in 2003.

Actor Tom Sizemore was removed from a movie set in 2003 after he allegedly touched an 11-year-old girl inappropriately, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

THR, citing a dozen cast and crew members, reported that the 55-year-old actor was told to leave the set of “Born Killers” after the actress, now 26, told her parents Sizemore touched her genitals.

The actress’s parents declined to press charges, THR said.

“They did talk to the police but didn’t press charges,” one of the movie’s producers, Michael Manshel, told the publication. “We also talked to Tom at the time, and told him everything that had been told to us, and he said, ‘I’ve done a lot of awful things, and I’d never do anything with kids.’ We considered whether we had some responsibility to him to not pass judgment on him.”

At the time the film was being shot, under the name “Piggy Banks,” Sizemore had recently been convicted of harassing and physically abusing his ex-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss. He had been sentenced to six months in jail after the conviction. That same year, he admitted he was addicted to crystal methamphetamine.

The actor’s management firm and talent agency reportedly dropped him soon after he was confronted with the 11-year-old actress’s claim.

Robyn Adamson, the actor who played the mother in the film, describes what she saw when the incident allegedly occured.

“At one point, her eyes got just huge, like she could've vomited. I was watching her,” she said. “She soon reintegrated and kept going, although she had trouble taking direction. Later, when I was told about what happened, I knew exactly what it was.”

Casting director Catrine McGregor said she got a call from the actor’s agent the day after, telling her what happened.

“It filtered down to the crew,” Roi Maufas, who worked as a production assistant on the film, told THR. “The little girl said what she said and we all thought, ‘That (expletive) sleazebag.’ There was never any doubt. He was this guy who was already known for making inappropriate comments, being drunk, being high. We’re talking about consistent behavior, just being ‘Tom Sizemore’ on set every day. Then this happens.”

Because the actress’s parents chose not to file charges, Sizemore later participated in reshoots for the film in Malibu, California.

According to the report, the actress, who was not identified in the publication at her own request, would not address the incident except to say she has hired a lawyer to explore her legal options against Sizemore and her parents.

“Our position is ‘no comment,’” Sizemore’s agent, Stephen Rice, told THR.