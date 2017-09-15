Report: Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds dead of suicide 

Noam Galai/Getty Images/Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell pictured with then-wife Michelle Rounds in 2014 in New York City. Rounds reportedly died of a suicide in 2017.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Michelle Rounds, the ex-wife of comedian and actress Rosie O’Donnell, has died of an apparent suicide, according to TMZ.

In 2015, reports emerged that O’Donnell was able to contact her then-estranged wife when Rounds overdosed on pills. TMZ reported at the time that Rounds was taken to a hospital.

In a statement to TMZ, O’Donnell said the following of Rounds’ death: “I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle's family, her wife and their child.”

Rounds’ mother also posted a statement, according to TMZ. “...If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated. There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out...”

O’Donnell married Rounds in 2012 after dating her for a year. In 2015, they filed for divorce after being separated in 2014. The divorce was finalized in 2016. Rounds was a mother to daughter Dakota, 4, whom they adopted in 2013.