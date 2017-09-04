Report: Rapper Lil Wayne suffers seizures, cancels show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rapper Lil Wayne had to cancel his show in Las Vegas.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rapper Lil Wayne was taken to a hospital Sunday after suffering multiple seizures in his Chicago hotel room, a representative for the singer confirmed to TMZ.

>> Read more trending news

Lil Wayne, 34, whose given name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, spent several days at a Los Angeles hospital four years ago, Reuters reported. Upon his release, he told radio station Power 106 he was epileptic and prone to seizures, Reuters reported.

Lil Wayne’s representative said the rapper’s show in Las Vegas, which had been scheduled for Sunday night, had been canceled, TMZ reported.

Lil Wayne was found unconscious in his Westin hotel room in Chicago, TMZ reported, and suffered another seizure after being taken to the hospital.