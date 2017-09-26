Now Playing
Posted: October 02, 2017

Reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome first child

TV personalities Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag welcomed a baby boy Sunday.
TV personalities Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag welcomed a baby boy Sunday.

LOS ANGELES —

Former reality TV stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have welcomed their first child.

E! News reported that Montag and Pratt welcomed their son, Gunner Stone, at 3:06 p.m. Sunday. The newborn weighed in at 6 pounds and 12 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

“Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon,” a representative for the couple confirmed. The baby reportedly inherited his parents’ blonde hair and has blue eyes.

Just days before giving birth, Montag shared images from her maternity photo shoot on Instagram.

Family portrait💙 Ready for our son! #9monthspregnant

A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on

“What a blessed journey pregnancy has been,” she wrote. “It’s hard to believe in such a short time I will be holding my son! I have been dreaming of this my whole life. Precious little miracle. So filled with love.”

Montag and Pratt announced they were expecting a baby in April.

