Reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome first child
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images/Getty Images
TV personalities Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag welcomed a baby boy Sunday.
LOS ANGELES
—
Former reality TV stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have
welcomed their first child.
E! News reported that Montag and Pratt welcomed their son, Gunner Stone, at 3:06 p.m. Sunday. The newborn weighed in at 6 pounds and 12 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.
>> Read more trending news
“Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon,” a representative for the couple confirmed. The baby reportedly inherited his parents’ blonde hair and has blue eyes.
Related: Former ‘The Hills’ stars Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt expecting baby
Just days before giving birth, Montag shared images from her maternity photo shoot on Instagram.
“What a blessed journey pregnancy has been,” she wrote. “It’s hard to believe in such a short time I will be holding my son! I have been dreaming of this my whole life. Precious little miracle. So filled with love.”
Montag and Pratt
announced they were expecting a baby in April.
