Rapper Young Thug arrested on drug charge

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Young Thug performs onstage at night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

By Joshua Sharpe, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta rapper Young Thug was arrested over the weekend in DeKalb County, Georgia, according to jail records.

The artist, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams and who lives in Buckhead, was charged with possession of a Schedule II substance and a window-tint violation, records said.

He was arrested Sunday in Brookhaven. Williams, known professionally for an unconventional delivery and collaborations with big names like Gucci Mane, remained in jail Wednesday afternoon.

The rapper, 26, was also arrested last year at Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall on a failure to appear warrant and in 2015 on accusations he threatened to shoot a Perimeter Mall security guard.