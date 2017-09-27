Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: September 27, 2017

Rapper Young Thug arrested on drug charge

Comments
Young Thug performs onstage at night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
Young Thug performs onstage at night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

By Joshua Sharpe, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. —

Atlanta rapper Young Thug was arrested over the weekend in DeKalb County, Georgia, according to jail records.

>> Read more trending news

The artist, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams and who lives in Buckhead, was charged with possession of a Schedule II substance and a window-tint violation, records said.

He was arrested Sunday in Brookhaven. Williams, known professionally for an unconventional delivery and collaborations with big names like Gucci Mane, remained in jail Wednesday afternoon.

The rapper, 26, was also arrested last year at Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall on a failure to appear warrant and in 2015 on accusations he threatened to shoot a Perimeter Mall security guard.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation