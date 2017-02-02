Ex radio DJ David Mueller says he paid Taylor Swift court-ordered $1

7 Fun Facts About the Life of Taylor Swift

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

David Mueller, the former DJ who was ordered to pay Taylor Swift a symbolic $1 after losing a groping lawsuit he filed against her, says Swift’s money is in the mail.

Swift and her mother, Andrea Swift, and the singer’s radio handler Frank Bell, were sued by Mueller when he lost his KYGO-FM job after allegations emerged that Mueller groped Swift during a 2013 meet-and-greet photo op in Denver.

In August, a judge threw out Mueller’s suit and ordered Mueller to pay Swift a symbolic $1.

Mueller told The Associated Press that he sent the singer a Sacagawea coin last week. The money was meant as a dig at the singer in response to Swift’s team calling the ruling a victory for women.

“I mean, if this is all about women’s rights…It’s a little poke at them, a little bit,” he told The AP in August after the trial. “I mean, I think they made this into a publicity stunt, and this is my life.”

Mueller provided The AP a letter that showed the payment was sent Nov. 28.

Swift, who was named one of the Silence Breakers, TIME’s Person of the Year, spoke to the magazine about her Aug. 10 testimony in the suit. At the time of the interview, she said she hadn’t received the payment from Mueller.

“When the jury found in my favor, the man who sexually assaulted me was court-ordered to give me a symbolic $1,” Swift said. “To this day, he has not paid me that dollar, and I think that act of defiance is symbolic in itself.”

Swift also had advice for her fans after the experience.

“My advice is that you not blame yourself and do not accept the blame others will try to place on you,” Swift told Time. “You should not be blamed for waiting 15 minutes or 15 days or 15 years to report sexual assault or harassment, or for the outcome of what happens to a person after he or she makes the choice to sexually harass or assault you.”