Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip unveil 70th anniversary portrait

Matt Holyoak/Camera Press via AP/AP

In this handout photo issued by Camera Press and taken in Nov. 2017, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose for a photograph in the White Drawing Room pictured against a platinum-textured backdrop at Windsor Castle, England. Britainâs Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are marking 70 years since they wed in Londonâs Westminster Abbey. At the time, Princess Elizabeth was just 21 and Philip, a naval officer, was 26. Their wedding was a spark of joy and celebration in a country just recovering from World War II.

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

As Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip prepare to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this week, the royal couple released their latest anniversary portrait on Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

“To mark The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh’s 70th Wedding Anniversary, new photographic portraits have been released worldwide,” The Royal Family wrote on Instagram alongside the new photo.

“The portraits, by British photographer Matt Holyoak of Camera Press, were taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in early November. In this first release, The Queen and His Royal Highness are framed by Thomas Gainsborough’s 1781 portraits of George III and Queen Charlotte, who were married for 57 years,” the caption said.

The photographer recalled snapping the beautiful portrait, saying, “I feel very honored and privileged to have been asked to contribute to this very special occasion. My vision for the image was to capture an intimate and natural portrait of the Queen and Duke to celebrate their landmark anniversary. The Queen and the Duke were very happy and relaxed, which made it a pleasure. I feel the images showcase their strength and unity.”

Tomorrow The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary - to mark the occasion more new photographs are being released worldwide. The marriage of the then Princess Elizabeth to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten took place at Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947. The ceremony was broadcast on BBC Radio to 200 million people. British photographer Matt Holyoak of Camera Press, took these new images in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle earlier this month. A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Nov 19, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

The Queen and Prince Philip wed Nov. 20, 1947, in Westminster Abbey. After lavish affairs for their past anniversaries, the couple reportedly plans to tone things down this year as they become the first royal couple to make it to the seven-decade mark. Instead, they’ll celebrate with a small group of friends and family during a private dinner at Windsor Castle on Monday night.

Tomorrow Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh will celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary as more new photographs are being released. British photographer Matt Holyoak of Camera Press, took these new images in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle earlier this month. On 9th July 1947, the engagement of the then Princess Elizabeth to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten was announced. Their wedding ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947. Find out about The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh's wedding day by clicking on the link in the bio. A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Nov 19, 2017 at 2:49pm PST