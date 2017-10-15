Pussycat Dolls during Pussycat Dolls in Concert at Chastain Park Amphitheater in Atlanta - April 15, 2006 at Chastain Park Amphitheater in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

A former member of the popular girl group and dance ensemble Pussycat Dolls, Kaya Jones, is claiming that members of the pop music hit-makers were a part of a “prostitution ring.”

>> Read more trending news

“My truth. I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring,” Jones said in a post on Twitter.

“Oh and we happened to sing and be famous. While everyone who owned us made the money,” she said.

“How bad was it? People ask—bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, my bandmates and a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to be #1.”

My truth.I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $ — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

How bad was it?people ask-bad enough that I walked away from my dreams,bandmates&a 13 million dollar record deal.We knew we were going to#1 — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

Jones also referenced a “den mother” but stopped short of naming names, writing, “I want the den mother from hell to confess why another 1 of her girl group girls committed suicide? Tell the public how you mentally broke us,” Jones said.

There has been no confirmation of who Jones was referencing, but reports suggest that Jones was talking about G.R.L. singer Simone Battle, who killed herself in 2014, according to E! Online.

She continued her accusations, saying, “To be a part of the team you must be a team player. Meaning sleep with whoever they say. If you don’t, they have nothing on you to leverage…Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you. Correct. Victimizing the victim again.”

<< Related: Fifth Harmony singer takes a fall on stage and absolutely slays it

The Pussycat Dolls, including lead singer Nicole Scherzinger, have not responded to Jones’ allegations.

