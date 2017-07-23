Tim Graham/Tim Graham/Getty Images

Prince Harry is pictured sticking his tongue out as his mother, Princess Diana, holds him at an event known as Trooping The Color. Prince William is also pictured with Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lady Rose Windsor watching from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 11, 1988.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Princes William and Harry are talking about the last, rushed phone call they had with their mother, Princess Diana, before her untimely death in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Their painful reflections are part of a new ITV documentary called “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy,” airing on Monday, July 24. The program comes as the 20th anniversary of the death of the Princess of Wales approaches on Aug. 31, and celebrates her life and charitable works, according to ITV.

>> Read more trending news

The princes opened up to the filmmakers about the last time they spoke to Diana from the Queen’s estate in Balmoral, Scotland. The brothers, William 15, at the time, and Harry, just 12, remembered that they were playing with their cousins at the time Diana phoned.

Confirmed: Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy - broadcasts Monday 24 July at 9pm on ITV. Read more https://t.co/w4Vnc6uCZy pic.twitter.com/3ZAkmisBSi — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) July 12, 2017

Both William and Harry said they have regrets about that final call to this day.

“Harry and I were in a desperate rush to say goodbye, you know ‘see you later.’ … If I’d known now, obviously, what was going to happen I wouldn’t have been so blasé about it and everything else,” William said in the documentary while he and Harry were looking through a photo album. “But that phone call sticks in my mind quite heavily.”

Harry echoed his brother.

“Looking back on it now, it’s incredibly hard. I’ll have to sort of deal with that for the rest of my life,” Harry said. “Not knowing that was the last time I was going to speak to my mum; how differently that conversation would have panned out if I’d had even the slightest inkling her life was going to be taken that night.”

>> Related: Prince William, Harry to rededicate Princess Diana’s grave on her birthday

“I can’t necessarily remember what I said, but all I do remember is probably regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was,” Harry said.

The brothers also talked about how much fun their mother was.

“She was very informal and really enjoyed laughter and the fun,” William said.

“She was one of the naughtiest parents,” Harry added.

Prince William and Harry said they are talking candidly about their mother publicly for the first time to help honor her memory and the good works she was known for, including her work with AIDS victims and her activism against land mines. But Prince William said he doesn’t expect to discuss his mother again in such an open way after the events surrounding the 20th anniversary of her death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.