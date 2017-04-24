Prince William, Kate startled after water squirted at them by runner

Chris Jackson/AP

A runner squirts water towards Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, as he hands out water to runners during the London Marathon in London, Sunday.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Prince William and Kate were startled Sunday during the London Marathon when a runner apparently squirted water at them.

The royal couple was handing out bottles of water along the race course when photos captured the moment William took a bit of a dousing. Only a few drops hit Kate.

The price quickly recovered, seeming to laugh it off with good humor.

It’s unclear whether the runner intended to squirt the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge or whether it was an accident.

William, Kate, and Prince Harry were at the marathon to cheer on the more than 700 athletes competing in the race and to draw attention to their charity Heads Together.

People.com reported that the mental health campaign Heads Together was the official charity of the marathon.