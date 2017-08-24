Michael Ochs Archives

Prince is pictured here performing live at the Fabulous Forum on February 19, 1985 in Inglewood, California. This performance comes a couple years before the release of his rarely seen concert film ‘Sign O’The Times.’

By Melissa Ruggieri, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Prince’s rarely seen concert film, “Sign O’ The Times,” will debut on Showtime this fall.

>> Read more trending news

The critically lauded film, which complemented the double album of the same name, made a brief appearance in movie theaters upon its release in 1987. It will air at 9 p.m. Sept. 16.

The 84-minute movie features live performances of songs including “U Got the Look” (with Sheena Easton), “If I Was Your Girlfriend,” “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man” and the gripping title track. Most of the footage was filmed at Prince’s Paisley Park Studios outside Minneapolis, as well as on tour in the Netherlands and Belgium.

While the album is considered one of the most potent of Prince’s career, coming immediately after he disbanded The Revolution, it sold only about a million copies, modest compared to the titanic “Purple Rain” soundtrack.

>> Related: Prince’s former drummer John Blackwell Jr. dies at 43

“Sign O’ The Times,” the movie, was released on VHS after its brief theatrical run, but never issued on DVD.