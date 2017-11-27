Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 28, 2017

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan May wedding at Windsor Castle

Comments
WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle First Engagement Interview

Related

Photos: Prince Harry through the years
Photos: Prince Harry through the years
5 American women who married royalty
5 American women who married royalty
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A relationship timeline
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A relationship timeline
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaged: What to know
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaged: What to know
Who is Trevor Engelson, Meghan Markle’s ex-husband?
Who is Trevor Engelson, Meghan Markle’s ex-husband?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Will wedding make American a princess?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Will wedding make American a princess?

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONDON —

Prince Harry of Wales and American actress Meghan Markle will get married in May at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace officials said Tuesday, one day after the couple’s engagement was announced.

>> Read more trending news

The wedding will take place at Windsor Castle’s historic St. George’s Chapel. The chapel was also where Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles had their union blessed 12 years ago, according to the Evening Standard.

The royal family will pay for the wedding, Kensington Palace officials said.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place one month after another big royal event.

Harry’s brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is expected to welcome his third child with his wife, the former Kate Middleton, in April. The couple has two other children, 4-year-old George and 2-year-old Charlotte.

>> Related: Prince William, Kate Middleton expect 3rd child in spring

The duchess of Cambridge said Tuesday that she and the duke are “absolutely thrilled” by the news of the upcoming nuptials.

“It’s such exciting news,” she said. “It’s really a happy time for any couple, and we wish them all the best.”

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, started dating after being introduced by a friend in July 2016, the couple said Monday in an interview with BBC News. Harry popped the question earlier this month as he and Markle were attempting to roast a chicken at their cottage at Kensington Palace.

>> Related: Prince Harry engaged to Meghan Markle

"It was just an amazing surprise," Markle told BBC News. "It was so sweet and natural and very romantic, he got on one knee."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation