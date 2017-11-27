Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan May wedding at Windsor Castle

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle First Engagement Interview

Prince Harry of Wales and American actress Meghan Markle will get married in May at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace officials said Tuesday, one day after the couple’s engagement was announced.

The wedding will take place at Windsor Castle’s historic St. George’s Chapel. The chapel was also where Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles had their union blessed 12 years ago, according to the Evening Standard.

The marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018. pic.twitter.com/lJdtWnbdpB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 28, 2017

The royal family will pay for the wedding, Kensington Palace officials said.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place one month after another big royal event.

Harry’s brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is expected to welcome his third child with his wife, the former Kate Middleton, in April. The couple has two other children, 4-year-old George and 2-year-old Charlotte.

The duchess of Cambridge said Tuesday that she and the duke are “absolutely thrilled” by the news of the upcoming nuptials.

“It’s such exciting news,” she said. “It’s really a happy time for any couple, and we wish them all the best.”

At the @FoundlingMuseum today The Duchess of Cambridge said both her and The Duke are "thrilled" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/a1CFpoEkaJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 28, 2017

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, started dating after being introduced by a friend in July 2016, the couple said Monday in an interview with BBC News. Harry popped the question earlier this month as he and Markle were attempting to roast a chicken at their cottage at Kensington Palace.

"It was just an amazing surprise," Markle told BBC News. "It was so sweet and natural and very romantic, he got on one knee."