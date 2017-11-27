Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Will wedding make American a princess?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engaged

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actress Meghan Markle is set to wed Britain’s Prince Harry in Spring, but the royal protocols mean the nuptials won’t officially make the American “Princess Meghan.”

After the couple weds, Markle will take on her husband’s title and become Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales; however, she won’t be “Princess Meghan” because she’s not of royal blood, the Evening Standard reported. According to protocol, a person cannot become royal through marriage.

“The privilege of having princess before your first name is strictly reserved for women born into the royal family,” the Evening Standard reported.

Markle is likely, however, to be dubbed “Princess Meghan” by the media.

Lady Diana Spencer was never officially "Princess Diana," despite her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles of Wales. BBC News reported that she held the title of Princess of Wales while wed to Charles. After their divorce, she became Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is expected to bestow a title on Harry on the morning of his nuptials, following royal tradition. The Guardian reported that he will likely become the Duke of Sussex, making Markle a duchess.

Harry’s older brother, Prince William, was made the Duke of Cambridge in 2011, when he wed Catherine “Kate” Middleton, making his wife the Duchess of Cambridge. Middleton is not officially called “Princess Kate.”

British royal family officials announced Monday that Prince Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, became engaged in London in November. The couple will wed next spring and plan to live at Kensington Palace's Nottingham Cottage.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are "thrilled and happy" to be engaged. pic.twitter.com/HBz30SbZVE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Markle, who has portrayed Rachel Zane on the USA series "Suits" since 2011, started dating Harry in June 2016.