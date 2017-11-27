Prince Harry and Meghan Markle goof off after engagement interview

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle First Engagement Interview

By Anna Caplan, Rare.us

They may have been cheerfully poised in their first post-engagement interview, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just a couple of goofballs.

The newly betrothed royal couple, who presented a lovely, dignified facade in their first interview on BBC following the announcement of their engagement, were cutting up behind the scenes, according to People.

Related: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan May wedding at Windsor Castle

An unaired clip from just after the interview shows the two without mics on and joking around with crew members off-camera, making silly faces and mimicking one another.

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A relationship timeline

Earlier in the day, the two made their first photo call, romantically walking through Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden — a favorite spot of Harry’s late mother, Diana — as they approached a phalanx of photographers who took their first public engagement photos.

﻿>> Read more trending news﻿

Reporters shouted questions to the couple, who were not wearing microphones. One could hear Harry say he was glad it wasn’t raining, while Markle said she was “so happy.”

Markle, at 36, is three years older than Harry. The American actress, formerly of USA Network’s “Suits,” has also been married before to movie producer Trevor Engelson. They divorced after two years of marriage.

Related: Prince Harry engaged to Meghan Markle

Other interesting details emerged in the BBC interview, including the fact that Markle and the prince met on a blind date, set up by a mutual friend, and that they had camped together in Botswana for five days months after they started dating.

Markle’s engagement ring reflects their shared love for the African country, with center stone being sourced from Botswana. Meanwhile the two other diamonds that flank it are from Diana’s personal collection.

Diana was not far from their minds during the BBC interview.

“It is days like today when I really miss having her around,” Harry said. Markle then quickly added: “She is with us.”