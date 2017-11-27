Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaged: What to know 

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle First Engagement Interview

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It was announced Monday that Prince Harry proposed to girlfriend Meghan Markle. The news came some time after the engagement took place and more than a year after the youngest son of the late Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles and the former actress began dating.

Details on the upcoming nuptials are slim, but here’s what we know of the engagement so far:

The couple will marry in spring 2018. The exact date is not yet known, but Harry’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, is due to give birth to her third child that year. Speculation is that the wedding will happen after the birth.

﻿Harry proposed to Markle in London. According to the official announcement from Clarence House, the pair became engaged earlier in November.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

﻿Markle will make history as Harry’s wife. Markle, who is from Los Angeles and is known for her role on the USA show “Suits,” will be the first American officially brought into the family. King Edward VIII was engaged to and married American divorcee Wallis Simpson, but abdicated the throne in 1936 before marrying her.

Although reports say she will no longer be acting, USA Today reported that she will also be the first actress and first biracial person to marry a ranking member of the royal family. Markle’s father is white and her mother is African-American.

Prince Harry designed the engagement ring with inspiration from Diana. At a Monday photocall after the engagement announcement, Markle showed off a three-diamond ring with a gold band.

Prince Harry declared himself "thrilled" and Meghan Markle said she is "so very happy" as they made their first public appearance since announcing their engagement (📷: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire) pic.twitter.com/XdHkqWkvgp — Press Association (@PA) November 27, 2017

BBC News reported that Harry designed it. Two diamonds on the ring once belonged to Diana. The center stone came from Botswana, the African country near to Harry’s heart and one the couple have spent a lot of time in. The Guardian reported that the ring was made by Cleave and Company.

Queen Elizabeth II will bestow a title upon Harry. As a result, Markle will have a title too. According to the Press Association, royal tradition says that royal men receive a title when they get married. Harry is expected to be named Duke of Sussex by his grandmother the morning of the wedding. Markle would become a duchess, although the public may likely refer to her as Princess Meghan.