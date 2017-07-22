Now Playing
Posted: July 22, 2017

Prince George marks his fourth birthday with official photo

Prince George smiles for his fourth birthday pictures.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince George smiles for his fourth birthday pictures.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Prince George celebrates his fourth birthday on Saturday, and the royal family released photographs of the beaming child, the Independent reported.

The son of Prince William and his wife Kate is third in line to the British throne.

In a statement, Kensington Palace said that "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's fourth birthday tomorrow.

"The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this lovely picture as they celebrate Prince George's fourth birthday, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received."

