Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images/Getty Images

Prince George of Cambridge is a fan of Disney's "The Lion King," according to his father, Prince William.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

If Prince George’s favorite Disney movie is any indication, he just can’t wait to be king.

While attending a Charities Forum event on Monday at Paddington train station in London, Prince William talked about his son’s love for the 1994 Disney animated movie The Lion King.”

>> Read more trending news

“He quite likes ‘The Lion King.’ He’s watched that a few times,” Prince William said, according to E! News. The little prince is also pretty fond of “The Octonauts” on BBC and a big fan of the LEGO movies.

Related: Three weeks into the school year, Prince William says Prince George is already sick of it

He’s apparently so into TV that it’s sometimes hard for his parents to pull him away from the “telly.”

“Trying to keep him off the television is hard work,” Prince William said.

The royal couple announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their third child in April 2018.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018,” Kensington Palace wrote on its official Twitter account.

At the event on Monday, Duchess Catherine danced with cuddly Paddington Bear as they greeted children who were waiting to board a Belmond British Pullman train.