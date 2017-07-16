Jeff Kravitz

Gwen Stefani is in the middle of a messy situation.

The former “The Voice” coach and girlfriend of country crooner Blake Shelton is being sued by a woman who said she was injured while attending one of the pop star’s concerts.

According to The Charlotte Observer, the plaintiff, Lisa Stricklin, attended Stefani’s Charlotte, North Carolina, show at the PNC Music Pavilion on July 23, 2016.

It was at that show that the No Doubt singer apparently encouraged concertgoers who were sitting in the lawn area to make their way toward the stage and, “Just fill in anywhere you like! Who cares about your lawn chairs? You can get new ones,” she allegedly said.

Stefani’s invitation reportedly came after she noticed empty seats in the front of the venue, and created a “stampede rush” of patrons, who allegedly trampled Strickland while she was celebrating her birthday with friends in the reserved seating section.

The suit, which Stricklin filed against Stefani and concert promoter Live Nation on July 7, states that Gwen later returned to the microphone to tell fans she “got in so much trouble for telling you guys to come up here,” and encouraged them to “move out of the fire lane, or else I’m dead,” the Observer reported.

Stricklin, who claims to have suffered “severe physical injuries, including but not limited to a broken tibia in one of her legs,” is seeking a total of $150,000 in damages from Stefani and Live Nation, as well as unspecified punitive damages from Stefani.

According to Rolling Stone, Live Nation “does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation.”

