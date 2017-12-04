Pink says she and Carey Hart are raising gender neutral children

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images/Getty Images

(L-R) Pink, her daughter Willow Sage Hart, and her husband Carey Hart at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Pink shared in a recent interview that she and her husband, motorcycle racer Carey Hart, do not want to raise their two children with gender roles.

The “What About Us” singer told British tabloid The Sunday People her 6-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, wants to marry an African woman when she grows up.

“We are a very label-less household,” Pink said. “Last week, Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like, ‘Great, can you teach me how to make African food?’

“And she’s like, ‘Sure mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.’”

Pink also shared that, despite her career success, being a mother to Willow and 11-month-old son Jameson Moon Hart is her top priority.

“I’m much more mom than I am anything else. Absolutely 100 percent. They are my everything. It’s the two best decisions I ever made.

“Every decision I make is a choice because it affects my family,” she said. “I do bake sales and lemonade stands. I take my kid to school and try to get there on time.

“I’m a (expletive) grown up now. It’s so weird. I’m still a 12-year-old boy.”