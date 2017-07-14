Now Playing
Posted: July 14, 2017

Peyton Manning is hilarious in ESPYs skit about his retirement

Former quarterback Peyton Manning hosted the ESPYs on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Former quarterback Peyton Manning hosted the ESPYs on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Peyton Manning has a great sense of humor, and he took a few jabs at his retirement Wednesday night when he hosted the ESPYs.

The former NFL quarterback recorded a nursing home skit that aired during the ESPN awards show, and his deadpan humor was on the mark as the two-time Super Bowl champion got an assist from his greatest rival: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Manning portrayed himself coping with life in a retirement community and showed his competitive spirit. 

“You like that Ruth, you like that, it’s called winning, it’s called being a champion,” he taunts a senior citizen during a shuffleboard match.

But Ruth, who is Manning’s foil throughout the video, gets the last laugh. Manning walks by her room and notices her in a Skype session with Brady.

“I knew there was something about you, Ruth,” Manning says.

“Grandma, I used to play football with Peyton,” Brady says.

“Oh, isn’t that wonderful,” Ruth responds, turning to Manning. “Did you win five Super Bowls, too?”

Manning’s slow burn response is a classic.

Manning is no stranger to comedy. Here are some commercials featuring the future Hall of Famer:

