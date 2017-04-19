Penelope Cruz gets Julia Roberts to lip-sync iconic song

Jonathan Leibson

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Julia Roberts relived a scene from her iconic 1997 movie “My Best Friend’s Wedding” thanks to some prodding by actress Penelope Cruz, ETonline reported.

At Wednesday’s Lancome's Stars & Wonders gala in Monaco, California, one of the bands covered Dionne Warwick’s 1967 song “I Say a Little Prayer.”

Cruz captured the moment on Instagram, then led a lip-sync singalong, which included Roberts, ETOnline reported.

The song was a part of a memorable scene in “My Best Friend's Wedding” as Rupert Everett's character convinces everyone in a restaurant — including Roberts, Cameron Diaz and Dermot Mulroney — to sing along with him.

