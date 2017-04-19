Sign in with your existing account
Penelope Cruz gets Julia Roberts to lip-sync iconic song
Jonathan Leibson
Julia Roberts.
By
Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Julia Roberts relived a scene from her iconic 1997 movie
“My Best Friend’s Wedding” thanks to some prodding by actress Penelope Cruz, ETonline reported.
>> Read more trending news
At Wednesday’s Lancome's Stars & Wonders gala in Monaco, California, one of the bands covered Dionne Warwick’s 1967 song
“I Say a Little Prayer.”
Cruz captured the moment on Instagram, then led a lip-sync singalong, which included Roberts, ETOnline reported.
The song was a part of a memorable scene in “My Best Friend's Wedding” as Rupert Everett's character convinces everyone in a restaurant — including Roberts, Cameron Diaz and Dermot Mulroney — to sing along with him.
