Oprah reveals why she never married Stedman Graham after 30 years

Oprah Winfrey shared with Vogue why she and her partner of 30 years, Stedman Graham, never got married.

They’ve been together more than 30 years, so why have Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham never officially married?

According to Winfrey, their choice to not marry is what kept them together.

“The only time I brought it up was when I said to Stedman, ‘What would have happened if we had actually gotten married?’ And the answer is: ‘We wouldn’t be together.’ We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world,” she said in Vogue’s September issue. “His interpretation of what it means to be a husband and what it would mean for me to be a wife would have been pretty traditional, and I would not have been able to fit into that.”

The two talked marriage in the past -- Graham even proposed in the 1990s -- but ultimately decided that not getting married was right for them.

In 2016, rumors emerged that Winfrey and Graham were planning a wedding, but Winfrey tweeted that it was “NOT TRUE” after getting calls from six people who knew her who gave congrats or expressed surprise that they didn’t get a wedding invite.