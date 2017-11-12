Nicole Kidman featured on husband Keith Urban’s new single ‘Female’

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Country music star Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman arrive at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

It’s been the buzzworthy topic since Keith Urban performed “Female” on the CMA Awards Nov. 8.

The song lyrics — co-written by Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally — were inspired by the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations. However, the positive, empowering words impacted Keith Urban, the father of two little girls, so strongly that not only did he have to record it, he invited two strong women to join him on it, he said.

One of them was his wife, actress Nicole Kidman.

“She’s on there with Nicolle Galyon, who also wrote the song,” Keith told The Associated Press.

“I thought it was nice and very personal to blend these girls into the song because it felt very, very right. That’s what the song means to me,” he said.

Galyon, who also co-wrote Urban’s hit “We Were Us,” is no stranger to the recording studio, but neither is Kidman. The Oscar-winning actress recorded and performed her own parts in the hit movie “Moulin Rouge.” She also recorded a cover of the Frank and Nancy Sinatra song, “Something Stupid,” with Robbie Williams.

Although many have focused on the song’s message about sexual misconduct because of the line, “When somebody laughs and implies that she asked for it just because she was wearing a skirt,” Urban said the song’s message is much more complex.

“There’s a lot of facets in the song, particularly the chorus of the song is absolute pure celebration of females,” he said.

“It’s beautiful. I heard the song more as almost like a soul-gospel-spiritual mantra.”