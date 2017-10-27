Musician and songwriter Teddy Geiger says ‘I am transitioning’

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BMI

Singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger has announced he is transitioning on Instagram.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger made an announcement to fans on Instagram after one fan commented on the 29-year-old’s appearance.

Billboard reported that a fan commented, “Tell us, why do you look different lately?” under a photo posted Thursday.

Geiger responded, “Okay…because u asked nicely… I am transitioning. I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell y’all. So here goes. Love it or hate this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee.”

Geiger made the announcement by taking a screenshot of the reply to the fan.

“Hi,” the post caption says.

🙋🏻hi A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:03am PDT

Geiger is most known for “For You I Will (Confidence)” from the lyricist’s 2006 debut album, “Underage Thinking.”

People reported that in recent years, Geiger has had success as a songwriter, notably penning One Direction’s “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” and “Shawn Mendes’ hits, “Stitches,” “There's Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” and “Treat You Better.”

Fans were supportive, including Mendes, who commented, “Love you,” on Geiger’s posts about the news.

The songwriter responded with a follow-up Instagram post with the caption, “Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends.”