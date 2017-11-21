Kimberly White/Getty Images for Breakthrough Pr

Despite his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, there’s one person who isn’t impressed with Alex Rodriguez — Esther Wojcicki, the mother of his ex-girlfriend, Anne Wojcicki.

“I liked A-Rod, he was a very nice man. He came from a Hispanic family. We liked them, they were very sweet. He seemed to be genuinely in love with Anne. But I right away figured out this was a mismatch. He had no academic background,” Esther Wojcicki told the New York Times in a profile about her daughter. “We couldn’t have an intellectual conversation about anything. His main interest in life was something that none of us had ever focused on, which was baseball.”

Anne Wojcicki is the founder of billion-dollar DNA testing company 23andMe and the ex-wife of Google co-founder, Sergey Brin. “Entertainment Tonight” reported she dated the former Yankee for nearly a year before breaking up in late 2016.

The elder Wojcicki — who is also mother to YouTube CEO, Susan Wojcicki — was critical of her youngest daughter’s boyfriend. Like any protective mother, she wasn’t a fan of A-Rod’s bad habits. It seems her pet peeve was his over-indulging in sports television.

“His main interest in life was something that none of us had ever focused on, which was baseball,” she said. “He could park himself in front of a TV and watch baseball for 10 hours a day. He wasn’t even sure he wanted to go on the yacht with Anne because the TV might not be working.”

Esther Wojcicki came just shy of calling the baseball player a “dumb jock.”

According to Anne Wojcicki, when they began dating, she barely knew a thing about baseball, and eventually, vastly different lifestyles, Rodriguez’s life in New York and Anne Wojcicki’s life in Silicon Valley, pulled the pair apart.

“Alex is a really sweet guy. He’s a smart guy. He’s a good person. Alex lives in this world of cash-flow businesses, and Silicon Valley lives in this world of the potential of the future. So it was actually kind of a really fun conversation,” Anne Wojcicki said. “Alex was really into car dealerships, and I was like, ‘We’re all about self-driving cars. Nobody’s going to buy a car. You want to buy a car dealership? I’m going to short your car dealership.’”

Anne Wojcicki also said that Rodriguez’s superstardom made day-to-day life a challenge.

“We couldn’t go anywhere with him. If we went to Target to look for clothes for the kids, all of a sudden we’d be looking around and people would be saying, ‘We just want a selfie with A-Rod,’” she said. “He can’t walk across Central Park. He has to take a cab. That will work better with J-Lo because she’s like, ‘Take a picture of me anytime.’”

As far as Mom’s opinion on Jennifer Lopez?

“I wish J-Lo all the luck in the world,” she said.

She’s not looking to step into another high-profile relationship anytime soon, either.

“I’d really love to date someone who’s really simple and not famous. My life is already pretty complicated,” Anne Wojcicki told the Times.

The exes seem to be doing just fine apart. Rodriguez recently landed the cover of “Vanity Fair” with his new love and is “living the dream.” As for Anne Wojcicki, she’s completely changing the genetic game, turning around the luck of her unlikely startup.