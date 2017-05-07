Now Playing
Posted: May 07, 2017

MMA star Conor McGregor announces birth of son

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor became a father for the first time when his son was born Friday in Ireland.
Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor became a father for the first time when his son was born Friday in Ireland.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor and his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, announced the birth of their son Friday night, the Irish Mirror reported.

Conor Jack McGregor was born at Coombe Maternity Hospital in Dublin, the Mirror reported. The infant weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.

McGregor posted photos of his son on Instagram and Twitter. “We can land the left paw from anywhere. Who wants it,” the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion tweeted.

The elder McGregor took time off from MMA competition after knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in September.

Dee and Junior are doing great everyone! Thank you for all the kind words, I am one proud and blessed Daddy ❤️

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

