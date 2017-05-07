MMA star Conor McGregor announces birth of son

Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account? Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account? Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
MMA star Conor McGregor announces birth of son
Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor became a father for the first time when his son was born Friday in Ireland.
By
Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor and his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, announced the birth of their son Friday night, the Irish Mirror reported.
>> Read more trending news
Conor Jack McGregor was born at Coombe Maternity Hospital in Dublin, the Mirror reported. The infant weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.
McGregor posted photos of his son on Instagram and Twitter. “We can land the left paw from anywhere. Who wants it,” the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion tweeted.
The elder McGregor took time off from MMA competition after knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in September.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself