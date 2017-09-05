Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban score big in CMA Awards nominations

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Country music star Miranda Lambert is pictured performing her song ‘Tin Man’ at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Lambert leads her peers with five Country Music Association Awards nominations, followed closely by Little Big Town and Keith Urban with four each.

Labor Day got off to a great start for country music stars like Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Keith Urban and others with the announcement of the Country Music Association Awards nominations.

Lambert, who is already the most awarded female in CMA Awards history with 12 wins, led this year’s list with five nods. Urban and Little Big Town followed with four a piece.

Celebrating the @cma nominations over coffee with 7 of my furry friends. Thank you fans,friends, family & Nashville for supporting me.😍 pic.twitter.com/sJjDNjLehL — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) September 4, 2017

Artists who scored three nominations included Eric Church, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton. Meanwhile, Brothers Osborne, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Old Dominion and Jon Pardi earned two nominations each.

So fired up about this ALBUM of the year nom from @CountryMusic. I've learned to appreciate it so much more after 10 yrs w @ladyantebellum — Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) September 4, 2017

Kelsea Ballerini, a Female Vocalist of the Year nominee, was among the first to respond to her nomination on social media, writing on Twitter, “Oh heavens, I need a dress, and I need to breathe and a I need a date,” before soliciting fiancé Morgan Evans for the latter job.

Oh heavens I NEED A DRESS AND I NEED TO BREATHE AND I NEED A DATE...@Morgan_Evans?! https://t.co/ZPWgMJJDgw — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 4, 2017

Among the happy surprises with this year’s nominations are Reba McEntire’s return to the Female Vocalist category for the first time since 2010, and Lauren Alaina’s first-ever CMA nomination. Lauren landed a nod in the New Artist of the Year category, alongside Luke Combs, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi and Brett Young. With the exception of Old Dominion, everyone in the category is a first-time nominee this year.

WHAT IS MY LIFE?! I have a CMA nomination!! Crying. Laughing. Jumping up and down. Yes. https://t.co/X6z0PCodSx — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) September 4, 2017

Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton were among the most surprising snubs. Neither superstar garnered a single nomination.

The late Glen Campbell earned his first CMA nomination in 40 years . His duet with Willie Nelson, “Funny How Time Slips Away,” was recognized in the Musical Event category. His last nomination came in 1977 when “Southern Nights” was up for Single of the Year.

The 51st Annual CMA Awards air on Nov. 8 this year.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are returning as hosts.