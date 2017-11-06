Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET/Getty Images for BET

Quavo (middle) of rap trio Migos (pictured) wants Disney to cast the group as the hyenas in the remake of "The Lion King."

By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The rap trio Migos wants to put its stamp on the highly-anticipated remake of “The Lion King.”

On Sunday, Migos member Quavo posted his plea for the trio to make their Hollywood debut in the upcoming live-action remake, which already has an all-star cast including Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Alfree Woodard and Keegan-Michael Key.

“Call us,” Quavo tweeted to Disney about the group playing the three hyenas.

One problem, though. Key, comedian Eric Andre and actress Florence Kasumba have already been cast as hyenas in the new film, slated to premiere July 19, 2019.

3 Hyenas Lions King 🙌🏾 call us 📱 @Disney — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 5, 2017

The group’s fans were on board.

Migos wants roles as the three hyenas in Lion King??? Please please PLEASE let that happen 😂. I'm laughing already! — KG (@KyngKG) November 6, 2017

Somebody start a petition for Migos to play the hyenas in the new Lion King. This needs to happen people — Chicken Nuggets (@TSundsmo) November 6, 2017

Migos as the hyenas would be the highlight of my life — tanner (@The_tburke_) November 6, 2017

Twitter users offered numerous examples of how the group’s signature phraseology would fit right into the “Lion King” script.

Disney need to have Migos play the hyenas in new #TheLionKing.



Takeoff: Lil Nala a thot

Offset: A THOTTY!

Takeoff: Scar been cookin up a plot

Quavo: FRATRICIDE https://t.co/FSnhhHcYN1 — Jonathan (@JonRichard) November 2, 2017

imagine the legendary adlibs migos would produce if they played as the 3 hyenas in lion king — Moe (@MoeAlayan) November 5, 2017

If Migos are the Hyenas,



Scar - “Did you kill Simba?”

Takeoff - “Does it look like we killed Simba?”

Offset & Quavo - “ Ran yeah,that way” https://t.co/tW5OmrjXsA — BLK (@BLKdot_) November 6, 2017

As with many social media campaigns, Migos didn’t quite have everyone on board for the possibility of the group members playing the hyenas, partially because the parts were already cast to begin with.

People begging for Migos to be cast as hyenas in Lion King and I’m pretty sure they already cast those characters pic.twitter.com/qpbI7KL9hX — Save The Crew (@AlexKnerem) November 6, 2017