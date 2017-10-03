LISE ASERUD/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive for the Nobel Banquet in Oslo on December 10, 2009.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary Tuesday.

In honor of the milestone, Michelle Obama posted an Instagram photo of the couple on their wedding day with the heart-melting caption, “Happy 25th anniversary Barack Obama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I love you.”

The former first couple were married on Oct. 3, 1992.

They met in 1989 when Michelle Robinson, who worked at a Chicago law firm, was assigned to mentor a young Harvard associate named Barack Obama.