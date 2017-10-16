Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander wed in secret ceremony

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images/Getty Images

Reports say actors Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander got married in a private ceremony over the weekend.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Congratulations are in order for actors Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.

People reported that the couple secretly tied the knot over the weekend in a super secret ceremony in Ibiza. Rumors of marriage started swirling after the couple was spotted with what looked like wedding bands on their ring fingers in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Vikander, 29, and Fassbender, 40, were spotted hanging with pals on the Spanish island ahead of the nuptials on Friday and according to E! News, a professional photographer was onsite to take photos of the couple and the guests. Vikander was seen wearing a flowing white dress as she soaked in the sun.

The two worked in remote locations between Australia and New Zealand for the film.

“I knew that Michael was attached to play Tom, and I think he’s one of the most brilliant actors out there,” Vikander told reporters at the Venice Film Festival last year.

Lasy year, Fassbender confirmed on “Good Morning America” that he and Vikander were seeing each other since meeting on the movie set in 2014.

“(W)e met on that job and have been seeing each other since,” he said.